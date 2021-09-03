ENID, Okla. — Water service is expected to be restored by the end of the day after an outage in the 2000 block of Seneca Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, 2021, according to the city of Enid.
Repairs were underway to a water main, according to the city.
ENID, Okla. — Water service is expected to be restored by the end of the day after an outage in the 2000 block of Seneca Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, 2021, according to the city of Enid.
Repairs were underway to a water main, according to the city.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.
Funeral mass for Ramona will be Thursday, Sept 9th, 10:30 a.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, Medford. Rosary will be Wednesday, Sept 8th, 7 p.m., at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Scott Arlan Johnson was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, February 3, 1963, to Barbara and Jerry Johnson. He passed from this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, at the age of 58.
Service for Inez Suderman, 83, of Enid, is 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 4, 2021, Bible Mennonite Brethren Church, Cordell, OK. Burial in Bible Mennonite Brethren Cemetery, Bessie, OK. Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.