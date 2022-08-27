Water service will be cut off in the area of North 11th and East Maple on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to allow workers to adjust an existing waterline.
According to the city of Enid, service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.