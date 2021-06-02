City of Enid Utility Maintenance crews are replacing a water service line on North Central Street from Chestnut to Pine, prompting a water outage.
Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today, according to the city of Enid.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 11:53 am
City of Enid Utility Maintenance crews are replacing a water service line on North Central Street from Chestnut to Pine, prompting a water outage.
Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today, according to the city of Enid.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.
FAIRMONT — A private graveside service for the family of Virgil Dean Lang, 84, of Fairmont, is today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The service is under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — Services for Dr. Sandra L. Hayes, age 78, will be 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — The services celebrating and honoring the life of Gary McDowell, 72, of Enid, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.