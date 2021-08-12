ENID, Okla. — Water service will be interrupted on Cellardoor Lane to allow city of Enid crews to repair a broken water main, according to city officials.
Service is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m.
ENID, Okla. — Water service will be interrupted on Cellardoor Lane to allow city of Enid crews to repair a broken water main, according to city officials.
Service is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.
Funeral services for Thomas C. "Tom" Brown, 91, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Keith Lynn McKinney, 66 Enid, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Enid Cemetery Chapel. Keith was born April 16, 1955, and passed away August 10, 2021. Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Johnie Lee Coulson, 75, of Enid, are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Jay T. Baker, 63, of Ponca City, are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Kimberly Cogdell, 55, of Enid, are pending. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.