ENID, Okla. — Water service will be interrupted on Cellardoor Lane to allow city of Enid crews to repair a broken water main, according to city officials.

Service is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you