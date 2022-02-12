Water will be shut off along portions of North Cleveland and Willow on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to allow workers to tie in a new water main to the existing water mains.
According to the city of Enid, only properties and neighborhoods that are directly fed off Cleveland between Willow and Purdue will be affected by the water outage.
Areas to be affected include Heritage Hills Shopping Center, Sherwood Heights Addition and Willow West 3rd Addition. Service is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, there will a planned water outage in the 300 and 400 blocks of North 14th.
City officials said that outage will allow workers to tie into a new water line. Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
