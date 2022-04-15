Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.