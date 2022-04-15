ENID, Okla. — A planned water outage may affect residents on parts of Oakridge and Quailwood on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, according to city officials.
Water customers on Oakridge, from Nottingham to Quailwood, and Quailwood, from Rolling Oaks Drive to Oakridge road, could see outages beginning at 8 a.m., according to the city.
Workers will tie in new water main lines to the existing main line. Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
