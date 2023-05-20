A planned water outage has been scheduled Tuesday May 23, 2023, while workers tie-in a new water line on Garland. According to the city of Enid, the outage will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will affect Cedar Ridge Subdivision, Garland Park Addition, Atwoods store and distribution center, and Oklahoma Natural Gas.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.