City of Enid utility crews will shut off water Tuesday at the intersection of Randolph and 8th to allow for installation of new water line, as the start of a months-long planned road improvement project.

The procedure will take about eight hours to complete, prompting a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shutoff will affect 8th between Broadway and Maple, and Maple between 7th and 8th.

The work is the beginning of the massive $1.5 million road repair project on Randolph from Washington to 7th, set to last 10 months. The work will also include the new skate park at Randolph and 5th.

Water outages will last for one day to connect old lines to new lines. That work will move westward and be completed around May, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.

Mill and overlay work will begin after water line work is complete. That contract hasn’t been awarded yet, Gilbert said.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Multimedia Journalist

Writer, doer and overthinker. OU grad, California native with Oklahoma heritage.

Recommended for you