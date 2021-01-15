City of Enid utility crews will shut off water Tuesday at the intersection of Randolph and 8th to allow for installation of new water line, as the start of a months-long planned road improvement project.
The procedure will take about eight hours to complete, prompting a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shutoff will affect 8th between Broadway and Maple, and Maple between 7th and 8th.
The work is the beginning of the massive $1.5 million road repair project on Randolph from Washington to 7th, set to last 10 months. The work will also include the new skate park at Randolph and 5th.
Water outages will last for one day to connect old lines to new lines. That work will move westward and be completed around May, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Mill and overlay work will begin after water line work is complete. That contract hasn’t been awarded yet, Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.