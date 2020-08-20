City of Enid Utility maintenance crews were doing repairs on a water main Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, prompting a water outage along North Monroe to 25th between Palm and Cottonwood, according to a city of Enid press release.
Water outage from Monroe to 25th, Palm to Cottonwood due to water main repair
- Enid News & Eagle
