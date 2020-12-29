Water is out on Cypress Ave., between 21st and 25th, as city of Enid crews perform an emergency main repair.
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m., according to a city press release
Windy with thunderstorms early. Variable clouds with a chance of lingering showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 5:32 pm
DOVER - A Celebration of Life Service for Mike Stinson, 63, will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Dover Christian Church. A private family interment will precede. Arrangements by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Donations: Saving Grace Ministries.
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services will be held Monday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Okeene, OK. Wilkinson Mortuary of Okeene is in charge of arrangements.
April 16, 1936 - December 17, 2020 James L. Paph, age 84, of Enid, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the Greenbrier Nursing Center. Jim was born April 16, 1936, near Alva, OK, to Kalman and Florence Shedd Paph. He attended and graduated from Alva Schools. He married Melva Joy Stamm…
WEATHERFORD - Services for Willadean will be held at a later date as decided by her family. You may leave online condolences at wilkinsonmortuary.com.
EDMOND - The graveside service for William J. "Bill" Maxwell, 90-year-old former Enid resident, is 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the Mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery. Service is under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
