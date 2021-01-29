City of Enid
Enid News and Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Residents on Mulberry, from Meadowbrook to Adams, are without water as city crews repair a water main line, according to city officials.

The emergency repair is expected to be completeed and water restored by 4 p.m.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you