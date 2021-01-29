ENID, Okla. — Residents on Mulberry, from Meadowbrook to Adams, are without water as city crews repair a water main line, according to city officials.
The emergency repair is expected to be completeed and water restored by 4 p.m.
Cloudy and windy. High near 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 29, 2021 @ 1:04 pm
EDMOND - Monica Suzette Landeros, 42, of Edmond, formerly of Enid, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - Services for Kendall "Kenny" Skaggs, 72, will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and burial will be in the Hillsdale Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - Graveside services for Aaron Nutter will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home of Waynoka. Service will be livestreamed on Marshall Funeral Home Facebook Page.
