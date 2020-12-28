City of Enid
Enid News and Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Water service is out on North 15, from Walnut to Pine, and Oak, from 15th to 16th, as city of Enid crews perform an emergency main repair, according to a city press release.

Water is anticipated to be restored by 4:00 p.m.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kevin? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you