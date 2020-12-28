ENID, Okla. — Water service is out on North 15, from Walnut to Pine, and Oak, from 15th to 16th, as city of Enid crews perform an emergency main repair, according to a city press release.
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4:00 p.m.
July 2, 1982 - December 25, 2020 Graveside services for Kristal Kiedis, 38, of Enid, will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Meno, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Kristal was born July 2, 1982 in Enid, Oklah…
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - Ann McCollum, formerly of Enid, passed away at home on Dec. 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at some time next year.
The Home Going service honoring the life of Michael Burks, of Enid, will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Enid Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at https://www.brown-cummings.com/.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Gary Manley, 76, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at https://www.brown-cummings.com/.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Jason Jones are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at https://www.brown-cummings.com/.
