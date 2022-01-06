ENID, Okla. — Traffic at Willow and Cleveland will be impacted for about a month with the installation of a new water main beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to city of Enid officials.
Through traffic will remain open on both streets but will be narrowed to a single lane in each direction, according to a city press release. The lane closures will shift as work progresses.
Motorists are encouraged by city officials to drive with caution during road work.
