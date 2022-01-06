water main at cleveland and willow

Traffic at Willow and Cleveland will be impacted for about a month with the installation of a new water main beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to city of Enid officials. 

 City of Enid

ENID, Okla. — Traffic at Willow and Cleveland will be impacted for about a month with the installation of a new water main beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to city of Enid officials. 

Through traffic will remain open on both streets but will be narrowed to a single lane in each direction, according to a city press release. The lane closures will shift as work progresses.

Motorists are encouraged by city officials to drive with caution during road work.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you