Enid residents in the vicinity of Broadway and Wilson may experience water outages as city of Enid utility maintenance crews will be performing an emergency main repair.
Water service will be interrupted in the following areas:
• Randolph: Wilson to Cleveland
• Wilson: Randolph to Broadway
• McKinley: Randolph to Maple and Randolph to Maine
• Maple: Wilson to Cleveland
• Broadway: Cleveland to Wilson
• Taft: Broadway to Maine
• Carlisle Court
• Stull Court
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m., according to a city of Enid press release.
