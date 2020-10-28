City of Enid
ENID, Okla. — Water has been shut off on North 13 from Chestnut to Pine, as city of Enid crews work to repair a water main break.

City officials said they hope to have repairs completed by 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Officials also announced the recycle center will be closed for the remainder of the week due to inclement weather and for the safety of the staff members.

The Meadowlake Municipal Golf Course’s pro shop will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, the golf course will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The course will be assessed today and tomorrow, and updates will come later this week, according to city officials.

