An emergency water outage has occurred on South 20th, from Maine to Oklahoma, due to a water main break, according to the city of Enid.
Services are expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m. today.
Services for James "Bill" Bandy, 95, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, burial following in Enid Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Sunday, January 2nd from 2-3 p.m.
The funeral service for Brian Pearce, 57-year-old Enid resident, will be 2:00 p.m. today in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Tony Crispo officiating. Condolences may be given online at www.enidwecare.com
Dean Ladusau, age 96, of Enid, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Memorial Service for Randy Lynn Briant Sr., 71, of Fairview, will be January 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Baptist Church, Fort Supply, Oklahoma. Reverend Todd White will officiate. Cremation arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home, Inc.
