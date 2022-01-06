Planned Water Outage on North Cleveland Street

A planned water outage will affect residents of Hunters Hill Apartments and nearby Willow Plaza shopping center, Willow and Cleveland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, according to a city of Enid press release.

 City of Enid

Work will allow utility crews to tie into a new water line being laid on the east side of Cleveland in the area, according to the city.

Water services are expected to be affected beginning at 8 a.m. and be restored by the end of the day.

