ENID, Okla. — A planned water outage will affect residents of Hunters Hill Apartments and nearby Willow Plaza shopping center, Willow and Cleveland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to a city of Enid press release.
Work will allow utility crews to tie into a new water line being laid on the east side of Cleveland in the area, according to the city.
Water services are expected to be affected beginning at 8 a.m. and be restored by the end of the day.
