CANTON, Okla. — Water was diverted this week from Canton Lake to Hefner Lake, a reservoir that serves residents of Oklahoma City.
The release of water on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from Canton Lake was the second this year, with the first release taking place Aug. 11. In both instances, 13,000 acre feet were released, with a total of 26,000 cubic acre feet being released. The two releases of water are the first since 2013, when nearly 30,000 cubic acre feet were removed in the midst of difficult drought conditions.
Don Underwood, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ natural resource manager for Canton Lake, has been on-site since 2015. He said the 2013 water release came during a time when the drought had really affected the shoreline of the lake, and the withdrawal at that time made things even tougher. He said the water level made the lake “an almost inactive pool,” or about as low as it can get and still have water in it.
“It was difficult. Boat ramps were unusable. I mean, you could come and camp and that kind of thing, but any kind of water-based activity was just out of the picture, it just wasn’t there,” Underwood said. “So we had to kind of limp through that and just reassure folks that just, ‘Mother Nature is going to let it rain again, we just don’t know when.’ And sure enough, we got some little rains starting in 2016, 2017. And we were able to achieve elevation again.”
Underwood said in 2019, excess rain caused a flooding situation, and the water level of Canton Lake has been a downward trend since then. He said the long-range forecasts make the situation murky, as some say it will be hot and dry and others say hot with some rain. He said that while the situation is fluid, Canton Lake still will do whatever is needed to provide to people whatever it can, regardless of conditions.
“What we know is, we’ll be here and we’re going to be open to the extent that we can be open and provide services to folks and we won’t give up hope,” Underwood said. “In the end, it all depends on raining, that’s what makes it good or bad.”
The release of water this week raised Hefner Lake about 2 feet and lowered Canton Lake about the same. Michelann Ooten, public information officer and marketing manager for the Oklahoma City Utilities Department, said a meeting was held Oct. 13 with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department, Oklahoma Water Resources Board, Canton Lake Advisory Committee, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. At the meeting, the request for the water withdrawal was made, with the benefits of doing so presented to those gathered.
“When we do a release, the water is released by the Army Corps of Engineers, and the water is released down the North Canadian River and takes a few days to get here,” Ooten said. “There’s a point where it is diverted to the Hefner canal, and then it makes its way to Lake Hefner via that canal. Lake Hefner serves part of our metro Oklahoma customer group. We serve about 1.4 million customers and provide water. Here in the metro area we have two water treatment plants ... one at Hefner and one at Lake Stanley Draper.”
Ooten said Lake Hefner is low due to ongoing warm temperatures and drought-like conditions.
“The water that’s released from Canton ultimately makes its way to Lake Hefner and helps gain that water reservoir as a means of water that is then processed through our water treatment plant,” she said.
