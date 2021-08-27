ENID, Okla. — Residents of Ward 2 in Enid can attend a town hall to voice their concerns and hear updates on city projects next week.

Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church, at 467 E. Garriott.

A citywide town hall meeting is also planned for Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. All of Enid's six ward commissioners and Mayor George Pankonin are set to attend.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you