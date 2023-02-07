The race for Enid City Commission Ward 1 features incumbent Jerry Allen and his challenger Judd Blevins. The Enid News & Eagle sent a list of customized questions for each candidate before the Feb. 14 general election.
Blevins said he chose to run for Ward 1 because “I want to serve my community, and I want to see Enid become the hub of Northwest Oklahoma in business, industry and quality of life.”
Allen said some of the things he thought of as successes were reasons he wanted to seek reelection. He said progression on the Kaw Lake water project, $7 million spent on new streets and street repair, agreements with Koch and the Ponca Tribe regarding water, the new skate park in town and the Enid Trail System were examples of things he felt stood out as successes during his first term.
He said a disappointing thing about his previous term was “how long it takes for economic development issues such as the movie theater complex and department store recruiting.”
Blevins currently works as the operations manager for his family’s business that specializes in residential roofing and guttering. He said because of being able to set his own schedule, he doesn’t see any concerns about balancing his time if elected.
Allen is self employed with two businesses, Allen Financial Services and Allen Code Enforcement, which he said allow him to be flexible with his schedule and that he rarely has conflicts regarding the commission seat.
Blevins is a military veteran, and said those values he learned during his time in the service are those he lives by to this day.
“My service in the Marine Corps familiarized me with concepts such as command structure, delegation of tasks and the Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment, which I try to live my life by to this day,” Blevins said. “As a small business operator, who for every job must apply for permits with the city’s code department, I understand both the need for quality control and the frustrations citizens can have when regulations become too burdensome.”
Allen said his priorities for Ward 1 have a lot to deal with the updates of Enid’s roads.
“By August of this year 27 streets will be repaved and or repaired in Ward 1. New intersection stop lights with protected left turn signals, like I had installed at Cleveland and Garriott, that help traffic move smoother,” Allen said.
Allen said his priorities for Enid as a whole will be to continue street repair, recruiting new business and industry and continue to address quality of life issues.
Blevins said his priorities are infrastructure and attracting industry and business to Enid. He said his infrastructure priorities cover “all aspects from fixing potholes to the completion of the Kaw Lake water project. As commissioner, I’ll push for a comprehensive plan that covers three aspects: repairing/replacing existing neighborhood roads, widening arterial roads of the cities and investments in undeveloped areas of the city.”
Blevins said with regard to attracting industry and business, the Kaw Lake water project will be important for Enid in being able to attract jobs to Enid.
“It will alleviate water pressure issues throughout the city and deliver more water to our industrial areas and Vance Air Force Base,” Blevins said. “This will make the task of bringing more jobs to Enid much easier, but we need to ensure that the businesses that want to come to Enid are not overwhelmed by burdensome regulation. But before any of that can occur, the Kaw Water Pipeline must be finished efficiently. As commissioner, I will work to ensure the contractors stay on time, within the budget and that there is no more wasteful spending.”
Blevins also said it is important to make a priority of keeping Enid youth in town. He said the city needs to promote itself to younger residents and encourage them to stay, start their professional lives and raise their families in Enid.
During the candidate forum for Ward 1, Blevins spoke about the need for improving infrastructure in the areas being developed in Ward 1. He said with all the developments currently underway in Ward 1, there are many things that he has heard from concerned citizens about the current condition of the roads around those developments.
“The last thing we want is to have all these new developments in Ward 1, but that no one wants to go to them because getting there is an inconvenience and/or unsafe,” Blevins said. “Garland, from Owen K. Garriott to Rupe, and Rupe at least from the railroad tracks and Arlene Street, will likely need to be widened. I have also spoken to many residents who live in the neighborhood right by the intersection of Garland & Rupe; all are concerned about the increase in traffic they will see on their neighborhood roads, which are already in poor shape. These roads deserve the city’s attention and many of the homeowners told me they would support the installation of speed bumps to discourage drivers from short-cutting through these roads at unsafe speeds.
Allen said during the candidate forum that he wanted to continue to focus on road infrastructure, and said the Enid Commission follows a plan for road repair for all six wards.
“The commission follows a five-year plan on roads to be replaced or repaired annually in all six wards,” Allen said. “When extra dollars show up that we can utilize, we apply that money to buying more asphalt and installing it.”
Blevins said one thing he has heard from residents is their concern about infrastructure. He said the city can do a better job to regain the confidence of Enid residents.
“I realize that it’s a never-ending battle for city crews to work on above and below ground issues, but what we are doing doesn’t seem to have the public’s confidence,” Blevins said. “Also, the feeling from most businesses is that city interactions are less than satisfactory in the area of customer service. I believe the city needs to increase customer service training and think of serving residents as customers.”
Allen said in order for the city to work closer with Enid Regional Development Alliance on economic progress, the three city commissioners who sit on the board of directors for ERDA will allow the commission to keep up to date with what ERDA has in the works.
Blevins’ view on how Enid should pursue economic development opportunities is that tax incentives could potentially be offered to businesses if they fit a “genuine need in our community,” and that an example would be a retailer to fill the void left by JC Penney and Dillard’s.
Blevins said Enid’s biggest strength is the people, and that Enid is “a city that honors our history, respects our military and veterans and we are a city where traditional values are the norm.”
He said Enid’s biggest weakness is that some feel there is a culture among young residents that there is not an opportunity for them to lead meaningful lives as adults.
Allen said Enid’s greatest strength is that the residents “are the nicest, most caring and generous folks in the state,” and that Enid’s greatest weakness is its distance from I-35 and I-40.
Blevins has come under scrutiny for alleged ties to a white nationalist organization after a Jan. 8 News & Eagle story reported the left-leaning organization Right Wing Watch wrote a 2019 article about Blevins’ activities as a recruiter for Identify Evropa.
Blevins said the accusations were part of a hit piece by what he called a “leftist outlet.” He repeated that statement when asked again to clarify his participation in either Identity Evropa or the American Identity Movement.
The article from March 29, 2019, cites chat logs and photos from Identity Evropa leaked by independent media organization Unicorn Riot and claims evidence Blevins worked as Oklahoma liaison for Identity Evropa, operating under a fake screen name on social media channels and that he attended the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.
Blevins also refused to clarify his participation in the Charlottesville rally in 2017.
“RWW does nothing but attack Republicans, conservatives and Christians. The labels applied to me are the same that are applied to any American who speaks out against the ruling liberal establishment,” Blevins wrote. “I have served this country and defended our rights, honorably in the United States Marine Corps and I am absolutely opposed to the erasure of America’s history and heritage.”
When asked what he would like to say to anybody concerned with his background, Blevins said, “If I am elected, I will serve to the best of my ability. I will treat all citizens and in good faith and will give anyone the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.”
An article about the city’s Ward 2 race and candidates will appear in Wednesday’s News & Eagle. Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for the general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.