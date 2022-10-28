OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s secretary of education is suggesting Oklahoma implement a new Christianity-centered history curriculum in public schools that highlights the role that God played in the founding of America.
Ryan Walters, who is running as the Republican nominee for state superintendent, said “our history is our history” and the founders believed “our rights came from God.” He said public school students need to learn that they were endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights.
“It doesn’t matter if somebody else doesn’t believe it came from God," Walters said. "That’s what (the founders) believed so that was their belief and their intention.”
He said he's promoting "history without indoctrination."
But experts say Walters’ push to install a God-based history curriculum or training is part of a national movement that’s sweeping across the country.
Clark Frailey, executive director of Pastors for Oklahoma Kids, said the push is akin to Christian nationalism, or what seminary schools sometimes refer to as “Christian dominionism.” It’s based on the philosophy that Christianity is at the core of America’s foundation and all institutions need to align with that viewpoint. If people won’t convert, then a government religion must be forced upon them, according to the philosophy.
Frailey said that although there are clearly Christian and Judeo-Christian values in the country’s beginnings, America wasn’t founded as a Christian nation. His group’s pastors talk often about the idea of religious freedom and how there must to be room for everybody.
“This is a very specific vision of Christianity that is not something that most denominations share or that most Christians really share,” Frailey said. “It seems like a very small minority that have this vision of taking it over, but it’s being sold as if Christianity is ubiquitous, it’s all one thing. That’s not really true or we wouldn’t have 35,000 denominations out there.”
Frailey said the dominionism theology seems to be integrated into the curriculum that Walters wants to implement. He said the Michigan-based Hillsdale College curriculum cited by Walters seems like it is trying to change how teachers teach history, even though Oklahoma already has quite clear social studies standards that require teaching the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and civics.
“It seems like it’s national conversations coming to Oklahoma that are just odd,” Frailey said. “They don’t make sense here.”
He said there’s a concern that the plan tries to “sugarcoat history” and make it seem like nothing bad happened, like the Trail of Tears or slavery.
“That’s really spooky because there’s been some pretty big atrocities that we don’t need to cover up,” Frailey said.
Walters argues that he wants to make sure Oklahoma is teaching American history curriculum in schools that is “void of left-wing indoctrination” and doesn’t teach “our children to hate our country.”
Walters said one of the most common things he’s heard as he travels the state is that students lack an understanding of the country’s foundational principles. He believes Oklahoma’s colleges of education are not preparing teachers well enough to teach history and are pushing “left-wing indoctrination.”
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education declined to comment.
A former public school history teacher and an Arkansas university graduate, Walters said he was “absolutely not teaching indoctrination” in his classroom. He said he learned the foundation of America through self-study and reading primary sources. He said his students didn’t read “what a 1970s college professor said about the founding documents,” but read the founding documents and did “deep dives” into primary sources.
But while working as a history teacher, Walters said he attended a training in Oklahoma where teachers were told they should not say anything positive about the Declaration of Independence because Thomas Jefferson was a slave owner.
“I think that’s outrageous. I said it at the time that it was outrageous," he said. "We have to tell students that the Declaration of Independence changed the course of human events. This is what made America the leader of the free world, was the belief that rights didn’t come from a king or whoever the strongest dictator was, but the rights came from God.”
Walters has publicly touted implementing the Christian history curriculum developed by Hillsdale College, but said other groups have developed similar curriculum and professional development tools as well.
Katherine Bishop, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said Walters’ message is frustrating because educators are professionals with integrity who work every day to teach the state standards using historically accurate facts.
She said education leaders across the country are watching the same push to implement Hillsdale College’s curriculum.
Bishop views the “very conservative rhetoric” as part of a national movement to persuade political leaders and parents not to trust public schools and to promote the idea that they need to be privatized.
“The more that we can continue to throw out the words like ‘indoctrination,’ book banning, all these manufactured cultural wars that are happening, it is specifically designed to cause distrust,” Bishop said. “And that saddens me for him as an educator that he would not want what’s best for our students.”
Bishop said the curriculum that Walters is pushing doesn’t fit Oklahoma values.
The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2019 adopted the state’s current social study standards, which were written by Oklahomans and incorporated Oklahoma values, she said. The standards are up for review every six years.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who leads a public school legislative committee, said the Legislature adopted historically accurate history and social studies standards.
Rather than focusing on issues like implementing vouchers or changing curriculum, McBride said Walters should be focused on how to increase test scores and student outcomes and how to better educate the state’s future workforce.
“He needs to focus on education. Reading. Writing. Arithmetic,” McBride said. “We already teach history in schools in Oklahoma.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, who worked as a history teacher before being elected to the Legislature, said Walters’ “wedge issues” are not helping to improve public schools. Oklahoma’s history teachers don’t teach from “a side,” but focus instead on teaching critical thinking skills so that students can make up their own minds, he said.
“I don’t need some guy coming in and saying this is required training from Hillsdale College,” he said. “Just do a quick Google search on that, and you’ll see exactly how far Christian right it is. It has no place in public schools whatsoever. It certainly doesn’t need to be required training.”
He said religious persecution was part of the reason America was founded, but not the sole reason, and questioned whether Walters has already taught God-centered lessons about the nation’s founding in his classrooms.
“Did he teach what he’s saying right now?” Rosecrants asked. "Was he teaching that when he was a history teacher? Because that’s indoctrination.”
