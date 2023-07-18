ENID, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he has secured more than $244 million in Title I, Part A, grant funding for the upcoming school year, calling it the largest amount in state history.
Walters said he issued a press release Monday, July 17, 2023, to clarify “baseless rumors” regarding the State Department of Education’s grant processes and funding.
“This is the largest amount in state history and will provide schools a never-before-seen level of resources to Oklahoma schools,” he said. “It is another record investment in education followed closely by the funding school districts received in the 2023 legislative session.”
Walters also sent a letter to legislative leaders about the funding, criticizing “many public statements made by some in the legislature claiming that somehow schools in Oklahoma have not been on track to receive federal funding.”
"The funding from the Title I, Part A, grant is for children from low-income families and is issued in hopes of assuring that ALL children will meet the state’s academic standards,” he stated in the release. “I understand that securing these grants is not to be taken lightly, which is why I have assured that Oklahoma will receive every dollar that we are entitled to.”
The total amount awarded is $224,771,041. The U.S. Department of Education awarded a portion of the funds on July 1 and will be awarding the remaining funds on Oct. 1, his letter stated.
Walters said the amount his department has secured is greater than the last three years under former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
In May, some lawmakers raised concerns that Walters was neglecting millions in grant funding.
Earlier this spring, Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, House education chair, was vocal in his concern that the state was missing out on millions in grant funding. Other lawmakers, including Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said many constituents have inquired about the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s application and disbursement of federal funds and what the process looks like under Walters’ leadership.
During a contentious meeting of the State Board of Education in May, Walters admonished news media and accused a "leading member of the Oklahoma Legislature" of intentionally lying about the status of federal grant applications.
Walters said McBride had been “intentionally” inaccurate when he told journalists the agency was leaving $272 million on the table by not pursuing Title I federal grants.
In the email communicating the grant funding, Matt Langston, Walters' chief of staff, chastised media receiving the press release.
“Many woke and liberal elected officeholders, teachers unions offended that their indoctrination is being thwarted, and left wing journalists trying to be social warrior influencers, have been responsible for creating a culture in Oklahoma City of pushing a Marxist narrative so our expectation is low that the information is accurately relayed,” Langston said in the email.
“There has been an astounding level of arrogant incompetence at the expense of truth regarding Ryan Walters and the grants process.”
