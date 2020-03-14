ENID, Okla. — Walmart has announced all of its 24-hour stores, including Enid’s Walmart Supercenter, will close overnight to allow workers to stock supplies and better sanitize stores during the public health emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart will be open until 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, according to Walmart's corporate website and the local store. Normal operating hours will now be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Neighborhood Market stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing one hour earlier. The new hours will be enacted until further notice.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” according to a press release on the Walmart corporate website.
Walmart employees will work their regular hours and shift that have been scheduled, according to the site.
The corporation also has enacted an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allow them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.
