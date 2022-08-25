ENID, Okla. — Waller Junior High will be rolling out its Great Expectations program at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
The program is a positive reinforcement program that allows students to get points for practicing life principles of the program every day at school. Some of those principles include empathy, respect, integrity, dedication, self-discipline, common sense and critical thinking.
Teachers, administrators and support staff from elementary to secondary levels attended Great Expectations training at Enid High School. The program is designed to give all members of the educational profession the tools they need to create a climate of mutual respect and high academic success in their classrooms and schools.
Each group at Waller will have teachers who will be dressed in school colors, and there will be music, chants and positive acts for an hour.
Positive expectations practices include teaching critical thinking skills; asking teachers and students to speak in complete sentences and address each other by name; reciting or reflecting upon a school, class or personal creed every day; and celebrating the success of others.
