ENID, Okla. — Kristen Uhrmacher was met with a roar of applause as she made her way to the front of the stage in the auditorium at Waller Middle School during an assembly Friday afternoon.
Waiting for Uhrmacher were representatives from Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, who surprised her with a check for $1,000 as part of the financial planning company’s Grants for Gratitude program.
“I’m just completely overwhelmed,” said Uhrmacher, who teaches sixth-grade leadership and seventh-grade English at WMS.
Grants for Gratitude, now in its fourth year, was started as a way to recognize teachers in Garfield County for the essential lessons they teach in their classrooms, including gratitude and other life skills, according to a press release from Wymer Brownlee.
Every year, Wymer Brownlee accepts nominations to award one teacher with $1,000.
“Teachers are so deserving,” said Stephen O’Neill, senior wealth adviser at Wymer Brownlee. “I wish we had more to give to even more teachers, but it’s always great to recognize that one particular teacher every year.”
Uhrmacher was nominated by Jennifer Patterson, Waller assistant principal, and chosen out of about 10 to 15 nominees.
Uhrmacher has worked with her leadership students on multiple kindness and thankfulness projects to help them focus on the world around them and give back to Waller and the Enid community, the release states.
In addition, Uhrmacher challenged students in her English classes to get involved with volunteering over the summer, and many of them dedicated their time to the 4RKids Foundation.
Uhrmacher said she would probably use the money to do something for her students or her classroom to encourage them to go out and give more.
“I try to get my students to think about other people ... to open their hearts and find ways to help others,” she said.
Teachers can be nominated by parents, students and community members at https://wymerbrownlee.com/grati tude. Nominations are open between the start of the school year and Thanksgiving break, and winners are announced prior to winter break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.