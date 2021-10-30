ENID, Okla. — Students and staff at Waller Middle School spent their morning participating in the annual Zombie Run to raise money for the school and for Ainsley’s Angels of America.
The Zombie Run, a fundraiser that has been put on by the Parent/Teacher/Student Association each year since 2014, started out as a way to encourage physical fitness but has morphed into a full day of races, fun activities and games, said Janna Jackson, PTSA president.
“We weren’t sure how the kids were going to react to it, but they’ve embraced it every year, and it’s been so much fun,” Jackson said.
Every year, students ask for pledges and sponsors and then can participate in the races competitively or “just for fun,” said Principal Rob Mills.
Mills said no matter how much money the students raise, they all can have the opportunity to participate in the race.
“We’re not going to turn anybody away — it can be $1,” Mills said.
Julian Jenkins, a Waller eighth-grader, has run in the Zombie Run three times now and said he likes getting to hang out with and compete against his friends throughout the day.
More than that, though, he thinks the Zombie Run is all for a good cause.
“I think it’s a really good way to get money for the school and Ainsley’s Angels,” Jenkins said.
Ainsley’s Angels of America was founded in 2011 with the aim to make endurance events, like the Zombie Run, accessible to everyone and build awareness about America’s special needs community.
Jessica Leathers, ambassador for the Northern Oklahoma Chapter of Ainsley’s Angels, said that a few years back, Ainsley’s Angels got involved with the Zombie Run to provide specially designed racing chairs for students with special needs, giving them opportunities to participate.
“There’s so many activities that (students with special needs) are not always included in or can’t participate in, and Ainsley’s Angels help bridge that gap,” Leathers said. “We’ve done it every year since, and I love it.”
Typically, Jackson said, the fundraiser brings in about $5,000 to $8,000. As there’s still outstanding pledges, she said the total amount raised won’t be known until next week.
Leathers said the funds help pay for new racing chairs so the organization can provide opportunities to even more riders.
Jackson said that her favorite part about the race is that it “works for everyone.”
“All of our students, even if they’re differently abled, can participate in the race. The students really love including everyone else, and it’s heartwarming. They want to push the chariots and include their friends in the race, and they’re so supportive of one another.”
That can make a huge difference in lives, Leathers said, who also said she loves when other students get involved.
“I told some kids earlier, ‘You guys have no idea how special what you guys are doing is for these kids,’” Leathers said. “Instead of just running, they’re saying, ‘I want to help. I want to do something good,’ and that’s why (the Zombie Run) is one of my favorite races — because the kids get involved, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.