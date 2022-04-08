ENID, OKLA. — Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park recently acquired more than 1,800 items from a Kansas museum and is working on plans for how it can display the military memorabilia, along with other items it hopes to purchase.
The largest donation in the organization’s 22 years comes from the Kansas History Museum in Augusta.
“We’ve been working on this acquisition for several months and are thrilled to bring this extensive collection to Enid,” said Elaine Johns, Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park executive director. “We’re overwhelmed by the museum’s generosity, along with their collaboration to ensure that the military memorabilia they are donating continues to build the future of educating our youth on the service and sacrifices of our veterans.”
The new collection includes more than 1,800 unique items, including U.S. military vehicles, weapons, artillery pieces, naval vessels and aircraft with a focus on the American experience in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the War on Terrorism.
Many of the items to be acquired in the future are rare, difficult acquisitions, but of vital historical significance, Johns said. After acquisition of these time-sensitive items, she said, the organization, which is located at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, will work on obtaining funding for expansion and storage.
Featured items at Woodring
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, which acquired a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter in January, soon will receive another Army helicopter. Volunteers are picking up an OH-58 Kiowa helicopter this weekend and transporting it back to Enid for renovation.
“We plan to dedicate the Kiowa helicopter to the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society during the annual Memorial Day ceremonies,” Johns said. Members of the society act as the color guard during the Memorial Day service.
The organization also will receive a Cessna Bird Dog aircraft used as a reconnaissance plane by the Army. Bird Dogs saw extensive combat duty in Korea and Vietnam.
The Huey helicopter came from the Cold War Air Museum in Texas and is the subject of ongoing historical research, Johns said. The helicopter being repaired is not yet ready for display.
The museum also is attempting to buy the rest of an Air Force T-38A Talon. Currently, the cockpit is housed at Woodring. The plane is owned by Dave Gorbe and is up for sale, after being on loan by Gorbe to several other museums. The deadline to buy the jet is July 1, Johns said, and Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park is seeking donations for its purchase.
These items will add to current displays at the park, which is home to Oklahoma’s official Vietnam War Memorial and also features several granite stones that include the names of veterans from Northwest Oklahoma and beyond. Several static aircraft and patriotic statues also are housed on the grounds, and the park boasts an award-winning Oklahoma educational center and a nonprofit veterans organization.
Immersive experience funding
Rather than simply showcasing the newest items, Johns said, the Wall of Honor will set out to immerse visitors in the authentic experiences of the military personnel who fought, and sometimes died, protecting the country.
“Our goal is to help the museum fulfill its mission of honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families,” she said. “To bring this to life, we aim to put the spotlight on personal stories, real objects and recreating authentic environments. The combination of these elements creates a fresh perspective and a real sense of the value of our military both past and present. We’ll be collaborating with (the city of) Enid communications to document the stories and utilize the testimonies to share the history — and present it right here, right now.”
Woodring expects this completed project to give visitors “wisdom and vision” into the wartime experience of veterans, to teach the next generation about the value and sacrifices of the military, Johns said.
Johns said to accomplish this goal, the park will begin a campaign around November to build a new museum that will thrust visitors into a series of historic scenes organizers hope will honor veterans, showcase the experiences and culture of war and inspire curiosity and make sense of a world most may never experience.
“We want to provide each visitor an invitation to step into a historic story, whether walking through a dangerous nighttime jungle landscape or joining the arduous, windswept winter march of a convoy approaching the enemy during World War II,” Johns said. “We want each person to experience a hint of what veterans did first-hand. And it’s so vital to get it right for veterans to ensure that their stories are told and displayed accurately. This means being laser-focused on every prop, every artifact, every detail, no matter what it takes.”
For now, the new items will be housed at Oakwood Mall. Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park will make more announcements in the future about the capital campaign.
Volunteers for the museum always are needed, Johns said, specifically those who can help with plane restoration and repair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.