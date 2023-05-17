ENID, Okla. — Walker's Western Store is set to open a second location in downtown Enid, adding to the original store in downtown Woodward. The Enid location will be 128 W. Randolph in the former C.M. Miller building downtown.
Jana Walker said they had a goal in Woodward of helping to rebuild the downtown there, opening Walker's Western Store, Walker Mercantile Co. and a few other businesses. She said there is a similar goal with the Enid location.
"So we've revitalized several old buildings in our downtown in Woodward, and that's kind of our same initiative coming over to Enid," Walker said. "Just seeing a lot of potential on the Square, with older buildings and things that really should be occupied and revitalized."
She said the building is currently undergoing renovations and restoring historic elements of the building, with a goal of opening in August or September. She said there is a neon boot on the Woodward location's storefront, with a goal of having the same signage in Enid.
The types of products offered are a wide variety, with a section of the store dedicated to products that are made in Oklahoma, from food items to jewelry.
"We have everything from saddles and tack, to a whole bunch of boots, hats, felt, straw and custom hats, as well," Walker said. "And then spurs, clothes, jeans, western apparel, all of those things and accessories as far as jewelry goes. We have some made in Oklahoma makers that we're pretty proud of, such as turquoise jewelers that hand make stuff right here in Oklahoma. And we also have some authentic Navajo jewelry. We try source not only source products that are the core items people want, but also unique things that they're not going to go to another store to find because they're handmade or more one of a kind."
For more information on Walker's Western Store, visit walkerswesternstore.com or search Walker's Western Store on Facebook.
