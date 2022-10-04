ENID, Okla. — Enid and area residents can participate in Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, as the event is held during Main Street Enid’s final First Friday of the season.
Participants can register and receive updates at enidwalk.org. As of noon Tuesday, the organization had reached 54% of its $50,000 goal, according to the website. Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower, according to the association’s registration website. The flowers represent, by color, different challenges associated with the disease.
Activities in Enid are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with a Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies a solidarity in the fight against the disease — and the walk at 6, which begins at the Under Her Wing artwork south of Stride Bank Center.
“We are thrilled to have the support of the community in Enid as we walk to end Alzheimer’s,” said Sandi Pellow, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create a unique and meaningful experience for our participants, teams, and sponsors.”
All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Oklahoma, there are more than 67,000 people living with the disease and 129,000 unpaid caregivers, according to an association press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.