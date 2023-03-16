ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is taking nominations for recipients for the 2023 Walk of Fame Award, which will be presented in September during the celebration of the Cherokee Strip Days.
According to a press release from the city of Enid, the Walk of Fame is an award given by Enid City Commission to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Enid community.
To be considered for the Walk of Fame, the release states a person must have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community in general or have made an extraordinary contribution or act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Nominations will be accepted in the city clerk’s office until 5 p.m. May 31.
The release states that any nominations received after that time will be retained for consideration the following year.
The Walk of Fame committee will review the nominations, consider those people who meet the criteria outlined above and perform any needed investigation to ensure appropriateness.
According to the release, the committee also may consider people who do not receive nominations.
Individuals can submit their envelopes with their nominations marked as follows: Attn: City Clerk — Nomination for Walk of Fame, City of Enid, 401 West Owen K. Garriott Road, Enid, OK 73701.
Information may be obtained in the city clerk’s office in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.