The Enid Walk of Fame is located in the west lobby of Stride Bank Center.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is taking nominations for recipients for the 2023 Walk of Fame Award to be presented in September during the Cherokee Strip Days celebration.

The Walk of Fame is an award given by the Enid City Commission to people who have made significant contributions to the community.

To be considered for the Walk of Fame, a person should:

• Have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community in general.

• Have made an extraordinary contribution or act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.

A list of Walk of Fame honorees and their biographies can be found at https://www.enid.org/government/enid-walk-of-fame/a-z.

Nominations will be accepted in the city clerk’s office until 5 p.m. May 31, 2023.

Nominations received after that time will be retained for consideration the following year. The Walk of Fame committee will review the nominations, consider those people who meet the criteria and perform any needed investigation to ensure appropriateness. The committee also may consider people who were not nominated.

Nominations can be mailed to City of Enid, Attn: City Clerk – Nomination for Walk of Fame, 401 W. Owen K. Garriott Road, Enid, OK 73701

Information can be obtained from the city clerk’s office, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.

