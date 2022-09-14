ENID, Okla. — The third annual Walk for Jesus will be Sept. 24, 2022, at Crosslin Park, 1520 W. Oxford.
Walk With Jesus Ministry had to push the walk back one week due to changes in the park’s calendar.
Walk participants will register at no cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk starting on the track at 11 a.m.
The Walk for Jesus event features a 2.1-mile walk, of which completion is not required to participate; a noon meal of barbecue sandwich, chips and water. Free T-shirts will be handed out at registration. A bounce house, games and prizes will be provided for children. The Walk for Jesus event is not a fundraiser. There is no cost to participate and is free to the public.
Walk for Jesus, which represents each person’s spiritual walk with God, also will host opportunities for gospel music, testimonies, fellowship and ministry, according to organizers.
Sponsored by the Christian communities of Enid and surrounding areas, Walk For Jesus endeavors to uplift Jesus Christ in a world today that frequently only hears the name of Jesus when used in disdain or as a curse word, according to organizers.
For more information, contact the Rev. Carol Coulter at (580) 231-1774, or send mail to 1402 N. 10th St. Enid, OK, 73701.
