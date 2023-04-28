ENID, Okla. — In one week, YWCA Enid will host its annual event that helps raise awareness of and shows support to survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, put on in partnership with title sponsor Edward Jones Enid Advisors and Main Street Enid, will kick off with day-of registration, shoe-fittings and check-in at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2023, during First Friday at downtown Enid’s Gazebo.
The awareness walk itself will begin at 6:30 p.m., following brief remarks and an announcement by Courtney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid.
According to a press release from YWCA Enid, the fundraiser supports the YWCA Enid’s life-saving programs for survivors and victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, including free sexual assault forensic exams, emergency shelter and counseling, the release states.
The purpose of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is from the old adage that, “You can’t really understand what someone has been through until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”
“YWCA is challenging the men in our community to literally take a stand against violence by walking around the Downtown Square in high heels to raise awareness of sexual assault, show unified support for survivors and engage all in YWCA’s mission,” the release states. “Rates of sexual assault are rising in our area, and it is essential that we all stand together in the fight against abuse to show it is not a private problem — it is a community problem.”
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has been hosted for nearly a decade, receiving an excellent response from the community, according to the release, and many boys and men have supported it throughout the years, including members of law enforcement, first responders, military personnel, youth athletic teams, businessmen and community members.
Walkers are encouraged to make signs to carry during the walk and to dress creatively, and after going around the inner sidewalk of the Garfield County Court House, an awards ceremony will conclude the event, according to the release. Awards include “Best Strut,” “Best Legs” and “Mr. Walk A Mile.”
A silent auction with desserts donated by local businesses and individuals also be featured this year.
Registration is open and can be done online at https://ywcaenid.com or YWCA Enid’s front desk, located at 525 S. Quincy.
The cost for men ages 18 years old and older is $50, and a team of eight men can register at a discounted cost of $350.
YWCA Enid will provide men-sized high heels to all adult walkers at check-in.
“High heels are not mandatory,” the release states. “We encourage all men to stand up against violence and participate in this lighthearted event for a serious cause.”
Youth of all ages also are encouraged to participate. The cost for children between 2 and 17 years old is $20, and a team of unlimited youth members can register for $150. Heels are not available in youth sizes, so YWCA Enid asks these walkers to wear their school colors or team uniforms, according to the release.
Sponsorships are available to help with the fundraising of this event. For more information, contact YWCA Enid by calling (580) 234-7581 or emailing ywca@ywcaenid.com.
Sexual assault can happen to anyone, the release states, and 1-in-3 women and 1-in-6 men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. The ultimate goal is to stop interpersonal violence before it begins, and raising awareness helps to encourage prevention.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a strong catalyst in the awareness process by publicly engaging all in the YWCA Enid’s mission and showing unified support for survivors, according to the release.
People who are or know somebody who is experiencing sexual assault or domestic violence can call YWCA Enid’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (580) 234-7644 to be connected with an advocate.
“You are not alone, and the YWCA is here to help,” the release states. “Hope starts here at the YWCA.”
For more information about Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, contact Dennis by calling (580) 234-7581 or emailing cdennis@ywcaenid.com.
