ENID, Okla. — Wako Inc. is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and has been in Enid since 1986.
It was started by Charles Bland in Wakita in 1962. Wayne and Rex Bland, the sons of Charles, have been involved with the company since the 1970s.
Wayne said he is semi-retired, but still heads to the business each day, while Rex handles much of the day-to-day operations. Wayne said his dad had been interested in anhydrous ammonia and how to apply it onto fields for farming. He said his dad was involved in developing manufacturing techniques, and the application of using anhydrous ammonia became a staple of the business.
“This idea of applying anhydrous, we began developing all different types of ways doing that down through the years,” Wayne Bland said.
Wayne said he and his brother saw what their dad was trying to accomplish and were interested in joining the company after graduating from high school.
“I like design, more of the engineering side. It’s kind of a Bland trait to develop ideas,” Wayne Bland said. “My grandfather was that way ... my dad and Rex and I had so many inclinations to try things. He had a shop that he bought and put together, and he hired some farmers and they would build a piece of equipment in the wintertime and then we would hopefully sell some of them.”
Wayne and his wife Julie got married in 1983 and moved to Enid in 1986. They ended up with their current property after exploring different options around the region. The original building still is there. They kept adding to it over the years.
Wayne said when the company moved to Enid, it was unexpected the amount of things farmers in the area needed, but those needs helped Wako expand its offerings.
“In Wakita, we just built one thing. And when we moved to Enid, there were all these things that farmers wanted us to provide for them,” Wayne Bland said. “So it just spread our line out. We got into spray equipment ... the whole front of this building is like a store. Everything we needed for our manufacturing, plus what we developed over the years.”
Wako was able to grow its operations in Enid, with the city being the hub of Northwest Oklahoma, with farmers from all around the region coming to them with various requests. This allowed Wako to explore new product lines that allowed the business to continue to thrive and grow over the decades.
Rex Bland said one thing that stands out to him about Wako is that people usually are surprised to learn how much the company does. He said it’s easy to see all the large farm equipment on site, as well as the fact they have a farm store, but said there are aspects about Wako that aren’t known to all.
“What they never see is the forge where we make all the knives, and the robot welders, and they never see semi after semi after semi loads of those parts go to the corn country ... Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota ... they don’t see all that,” Rex Bland said.
They really developed their fertilizer knife business in the 1980s and made an impact across the country at that point. A big part of what they do is provide farmers all over the country the parts they need to continue farming. They also ship their fertilizer knives internationally.
The name of the company was thought of on the spot by Charles Bland when he went to file the paperwork in Oklahoma City with the hopes of securing Thunderbird Manufacturing as the company’s name. It was already taken, and Wako was thought of on the spot by Charles thinking of Wakita, Okla., and the name stuck.
Rex Bland said that due to the level of talent and leadership on staff, that Wako will surely continue to grow into the future.
Wako is located at 5606 North U.S. 81 in Enid.
