WAKITA, Okla. — Wakita resident Gina Holmes is warning others about the dangers of poison hemlock she found on her property after one of her cats died possibly from ingesting some of the plant.
Holmes said she has found a great deal of hemlock around her property.
At first believing the plants were Queen Anne’s Lace, which looks similar, Holmes attempted to pull them out but quickly began to feel dizzy after she touched them without wearing gloves.
Holmes said she believes the plants were the cause of death for her young female cat, who became blind and had seizures before being taken to the vet. Because the cat was taken to the vet on a Friday, she said, they were unable to run tests to determine the cause and the cat had to be put down.
According to Poison Control: National Capital Poison Center (www.poison.org), hemlock can produce more than 35,000 seeds and is easily spread by water and animals.
“There are countless cases of animal deaths due to hemlock poisonings because of the plant’s rapid growth and intermixing into pastures,” according to the website. “The impact on the livestock industry is substantial.”
Holmes said she’s concerned about hemlock in fields where cattle graze, and that is another reason she wants to get the word out.
Rick Nelson, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County, said a pesticide containing triclopyr works well in dealing with hemlock.
“Now that (hemlock plants) have bloomed, they will be very difficult to kill,” Nelson said. “(People) will have to stick at it” to get rid of the plants.”
Poison Control recommends caution, taking care not to touch the plants when trying to get rid of them.
“If you find poison hemlock in your yard, remove it quickly to keep it from spreading,” according to the website. “Wear gloves and pull up the entire plant, including the roots.”
