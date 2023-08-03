WAKITA, Okla. — A Wakita man was hospitalized after suffering a medical event and crashing his vehicle on a dirt road about a mile south and a mile east of this Grant County town, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alvin F. Kreiman, 86, was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, in Enid, and later taken to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted for a head injury and listed in stable condition, according to an OHP report.
Kreiman was northbound on the county road just before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, when he suffered a medical event and went off the east side of the roadway, overturning an quarter time and coming to rest in a culvert on the passenger side of the vehicle, the report states.
The condition of the driver and cause of the collision were listed as unknown on the report. Seat belts were equipped but not in use, according to the report.
