ENID, Okla. —A Wakita man who was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape on Jan. 26 was charged earlier this week.
Jeremy Townsend, 32, was charged with the felony, which is punishable by one to 15 years in prison, on Thursday.
On July 18, 2020, Tanner Cunningham, then a patrolman with Enid Police Department, took a report and initiated an investigation regarding the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to police.
The girl, according to an affidavit filed in the case, said she had gone to Townsend’s residence and was told about the death of someone she was close to.
The girl went inside the residence and said Townsend followed her into a room and was comforting her, she stated in the affidavit, and then said he removed her shirt and bra and began to touch her “private parts.”
According to the affidavit, the girl said Townsend had sex with her and stated she told him she felt uncomfortable but did not know if Townsend heard her or ignored her.
The girl said Townsend then told his fiancée at the time to get her a change of clothes because the girl had an accident, the affidavit states.
Sgt. Aaron Barber spoke with Townsend, who said the girl tried to kiss him and got on top of him, but that he pushed her away and that no sexual contact had happened.
DNA evidence was submitted to and processed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to EPD.
Cunningham, now a detective, received information regarding that DNA evidence on Jan. 21, 2022, and conducted another interview with Townsend on Jan. 26.
Townsend said he was alone with the girl for about 5 minutes. He said again that she kissed him and that he pushed her away, according to the affidavit. Townsend said the girl tried to climb on top of him but that he had pushed her off again.
Cunningham said Townsend’s then-fiancée’s original statement said Townsend was alone with the girl for approximately an hour, and Townsend said that “it all seemed to move really fast and that it could have been longer,” according to the affidavit.
Cunningham also told Townsend that male DNA was found on the girl and asked Townsend if his DNA would match, to which Townsend said it shouldn’t, according to the affidavit, which also stated Townsend became nervous at the mention of DNA being found and became quiet.
Cunningham asked Townsend again what happened, and Townsend said the girl was on top of him for several minutes moving her hips and that he had been raped by her, according to the affidavit.
Townsend said he “blocked it all because he had been raped and did not know how to tell anyone,” the affidavit states. Townsend was asked if he believed what was happening was wrong, and Townsend said he believed the girl knew it was wrong. He later stated that he “did not want to remember anymore, and did not want to talk about it.”
Townsend was arrested following the interview and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $100,000 with the condition of having no contact with the victim, according to online court records. A bond reduction was denied.
