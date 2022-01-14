ENID, Okla. — Downtown Enid’s newest business, Gold Door Night Club, has been open for a week, bringing new music and energy to the downtown scene.
Gold Door Night Club, at 120 W. Randolph, has a full bar, outdoor patio, seating options and an unobstructed dance floor.
The club opened Jan. 11, and was open through Sunday. Normal operating days are Thursday through Sunday.
“It was very busy the first night,” drink server Sarah Ellis said. “We opened at 9, and by 9:30, we had 20 people in here. There were a lot of people very quickly.
“It was really a lot of fun. I don’t think any of the other bars in town are busy before 11 p.m. I would not want to go and it would be boring, with nothing happening. Maybe we had so many people because we are new and that’s exciting.”
The work and the dream
Owner Roberto Silva has a saying about his business — “Wake Up, downtown Enid.”
Silva always had dreams of opening up a Mexican bar.
“I started saving money,” he said. “I worked in the oilfield for 14 years. I decided to do something for myself now.”
Work on the club began in May 2021. Silva did most of the construction himself. Construction still is not finished, but the club is ready and functional for occupants.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, said Silva approached the organization when he was looking for a business space downtown. Main Street was able to give him contacts and other connections.
Rapp said Silva applied for Main Street’s facade renovation grants for the patio and awning and was awarded $1,500 for renovation costs.
“We have been working really closely with him throughout this process,” she said. “We saw this as a great opportunity for downtown, that would also add more diversity to the area. Plus, adding some more entertainment downtown for adults and young adults to dance and have a good time.”
Though Silva’s dream was to own a Mexican bar, he said he still is able to fulfill part of that dream with the club, despite some of the struggles along the way.
“It kept changing as it went along,” Silva said. “It was like a puzzle. Somebody just threw it at me and I grabbed it. I am just putting the puzzle pieces together, little by little with everything to open up the bar.”
There were a lot of unknowns with the city and architects as he went along, and he said the stress cost him sleep some nights.
Despite the months-long journey to opening, the employees at Gold Door said they’re excited to see what is to come.
“I have talked to a lot of people, and I think the most exciting thing is all of the different kinds of music,” bartender Katie Trejo said. “I feel like a lot of the bars in Enid play the same stuff. For me, as a Latina, there was nowhere here in Enid that I could go and listen to Latin music. I would have to drive all the way to Oklahoma City. It’s really cool we have that here for the Hispanic culture.”
Hours and entertainment
Gold Door is open weekly from Thursday to Sunday and closes at 2 a.m. every night.
Each night is a different theme night at the club. Thursday is the early night, opening at 6 p.m., featuring blues, jazz and the oldies. On Friday, the club opens at 9 p.m. and has electronic dance music (EDM) — the best Top 40, dance, electro and hip-hop. On Saturday, it opens at 9 p.m., with Latin Night. Sundays open at noon for karaoke.
Silva chose to open up early on Thursdays for people who may not want to stay out as late. The other days, Silva said he plans to have live bands. Musicians interested in performing can message him on Gold Door Enid’s Facebook page.
