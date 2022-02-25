ENID, Okla. — A local youth support organization waiting in limbo to move into its future location in downtown Enid has some more waiting to do before the city-owned property is up to snuff.
Making a Difference Executive Director Justin Simmons said the nonprofit has been in a “constant state of wait” to move into the Great Plains Bank since the city of Enid bought the building at 402 W. Broadway nearly a year and a half ago.
The organization, meanwhile, has been on a month-to-month lease with its current landlord, said Simmons, who is a licensed clinical social worker. Making a Difference would begin offering after-school activities and counseling programs for middle-school-age children throughout the building’s second floor.
He said he hasn’t yet been given a lease to sign for the new building, so the organization hasn’t been able to properly spend its recently awarded funding from the city of Enid’s Community Development Block Grant program, intended to cover a 10-year facility lease with the city.
“We probably just found out we won’t get into the bank until the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Simmons said. “I wish we could’ve seen into the future.”
City commissioners approved purchasing the building for $250,000 in October 2020 after the bank donated the property at a lowered cost while planning to move to a new location in Enid by 2022.
But Simmons said he watched last week’s Enid City Commission meeting from home ready to throw in the white flag once selling the building was suggested.
Commissioners said during the Feb. 15 study session that they didn’t believe the city’s 2020 purchase of the building to be a good realty investment and that the city didn’t have a solid plan to lease the office space to tenants.
“To hear, ‘Well maybe we should just give up and sell (the building)’ — ‘Let’s just give up on our kids’ is what I heard. And I got frustrated,” Simmons said Tuesday.
Other city officials recalled the organization’s proposed lease agreement that came with the purchase. Commissioners have not yet approved an agreement, but the city attorney and city manager were authorized in 2020 to draft one, which would be signed once renovations are complete.
“I think they’ve all got to get on the same page,” Simmons said. “I never thought of it as a real estate project. I thought of it as a community project.
“In general, I know there’s a lot of need for counseling services in self-worth, and we don’t really have a group program for middle-school kids in Enid,” he said.
Then-Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who also motioned to approve the city’s letter of intent and purchase of the bank building, also asked city officials to modify the duration of the future agreement with the youth program from one year to 10 years. Waddell is now an adviser with the program.
Nearly a dozen offices, as well as a 1,000-square-foot conference room and 600-square-foot board room, currently sit vacant on the second floor as repairs are underway. United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma moved into the floor’s southwest offices in 2019 and would remain in the building once renovations are complete.
City officials say they’re waiting on a bid to remediate harmful reported amounts of asbestos that would be disturbed from repairs to the ceilings before letting anyone move into the empty offices.
Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said city contractors so far have made between $15,000 to $20,000 in repairs to the northeast corner of the second floor this year. These renovations added three walls and a doorway in the corner, meant to create more counseling offices for Simmons’ nonprofit.
This fiscal year, the city allocated from its general fund $220,000 to replace the roof and $570,000 to bring its bathrooms up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Morris said.
He said he did not think the city should sell the property.
“I guess it takes four votes (from the city commission) to make a decision, but that wouldn’t be my recommendation,” he said Wednesday.
Inhalation of the building material mineral, released into the atmosphere by abrasion, can lead to severe lung conditions.
The square-shaped, two-story Liberty Federal Savings and Loan Association Building was constructed in 1965 and further renovated to add a basement level in 1979-80, with all designs by late Enid architect Tom Rogers.
Morris said commissioners would have roof repair bids on the agenda in April.
He also said he has a quote for asbestos for the entire building, and engineers are working to release competitive bids for the asbestos to get someone hired. He said the city would also remove the wall-to-wall office carpets because of the asbestos.
