ENID, Okla. — Vance Spouses' Club is putting out a vendor call for its Holiday Marketplace, as the annual event returns to Chisholm Trail Expo Center Nov. 13 following a virtual run due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Vendors from throughout Oklahoma will sell crafts and homemade items, and Santa is planning a visit, too, at the event sponsored by the club.
Chantel Knight, chairwoman of the Holiday Marketplace, said the 2021 event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and any vendors looking to participate can contact the VSC for a registration packet at holidaymarketplaceenid@gmail.com. Some 80 vendors traditionally set up booths at the event, in addition to a VSC bake sale, pet adoptions and a Chisholm Expo Center concessions stand.
For all returning vendors, booth rental prices will be the same as in 2019.
“Our goal is give past vendors a reward for their continued support of the Holiday Marketplace and to work with them to return,” Knight said.
One change in 2021 will be entry fee of $1 or a canned or nonperishable food item.
“We’re a charitable organization, and this fundraiser is one of two during our Board Year to raise monies for scholarships and charitable giving,” said Kitty King, VSC president, in a VSC press release. “All the food items will be donated to Enid’s Loaves & Fishes, and the entry fee goes to the VSC charitable welfare fund.”
Vance Spouses’ Club is a social and charitable organization made up of enlisted and officer spouses from Vance Air Force Base. VSC also runs a thrift shop on base and hosts a charity auction in the spring. The group’s Charitable and Welfare Fund is distributed to the local community through scholarships and welfare donations.
During the 2020-21 VSC board year, $2,000 was donated to local Enid and military organizations, and $14,500 in scholarships was awarded to eight students and six spouses.
Those wishing more information about the Holiday Marketplace can leave a message at (719) 314.8389.
