ENID, Okla. — For the second time, voters have rejected a proposed sales tax increase to expand and renovate Garfield County Detention Facility.
The proposition called for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the Garfield County sales tax for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the “increasingly overcrowded” GCDF and its facilities.
Garfield County voters shot down the measure in the Tuesday, May 9, 2023, special election, with 770, or 24.46%, voting for the proposition and 2,378, or 75.54%, voting against — a total of 3,148 votes, according to unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks proposed the expansion and renovation plans to Garfield County commissioners in February 2022, and the resolution first appeared on ballots later that year during the Aug. 23 runoff primary election — which saw 3,980 “no” votes and 2,377 “yes” votes.
The only difference between the two resolutions was the planned time period for the county sales tax increase, with the first calling for 20 years and the most recent one calling for a 15-year period.
Crooks said in a message Tuesday night following the results he was disappointed in the outcome but mostly “in the fact that taxpayers could eventually pay a higher price and suffer other consequences without the ability to vote on anything.”
“No one can dispute that Garfield County has an overcrowding problem in its jail and other challenges that are going unaddressed, such as mental health and substance abuse issues,” he said in the message. “But the voters have decided the level of risks they will accept. I believe that risk is high.”
GCDF has exceeded the operational capacity of 193 beds more than 11 years since its 2005 opening and the design capacity of 232 beds for 10 years out of the past 12.
The roughly $8.5 million to $10 million expansion and renovation would have included the addition of 82 beds in minimum-security, dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; the renovation of part of the current 45,000-square-foot building; and the construction of medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
Currently, Garfield County’s sales tax is 0.35%, with 0.25% already going toward GCDF — which was approved by voters in 2002 to cover the cost of constructing the existing facility.
In 2018, a continuation of that sales tax was approved and will continue to 2033.
Crooks said in the message Tuesday night that the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, which oversees the jail, and GCDF staff “have and will continue to do everything they possibly can to address overcrowding.”
“We can’t solve the issue without expansion,” he said in the message. “Others will have to decide what they will do.”
