Voters go to the polls Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to cast their ballots on State Question 820, a measure that would allow people 21 years old and older to use marijuana recreationally.
It also would establish a 15% excise tax on recreational marijuana use sales; sets quantity limits, safety standards, restrictions and penalties for violations; and require re-sentencing, reversing, modifying and expunging certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences unless an unreasonable risk to a person can be proved.
If passed — which would be about five years after medical marijuana was approved in Oklahoma — the “Adult Use Marijuana Regulation Act” (AUMRA) would be created.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would have the power to license and regulate the cultivation, processing, manufacture, testing, transport, delivery and sale of marijuana in the state by adult use licensees and to administer and enforce the AUMRA.
OMMA would have to, no later than 90 days after the effective date of the measure, promulgate rules and issue regulations necessary for its implementation and enforcement, including 19 listed in the AUMRA.
Supporters point to the economic benefit, as well as some criminal justice reform measures in the proposal, as reasons to pass the question.
Ryan Kiesel, with Yes on 820, said an economic analysis estimated that combined recreational and medical sales over five years after implementation will total around $821 million. After that, Kiesel said estimates show sales would generate around $100 million in annual recurring revenue.
The revenue would first help pay for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, but any excess funds would be required to be distributed as followed:
• 10% to municipalities where the retail sales occurred.
• 10% to the state judicial revolving fund.
• 30% to the state’s general revenue fund.
• 30% to fund grants for public schools to develop and support a variety of programs, including those designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, improve student retention and performance or support students who are at risk of dropping out of school.
• 20% to provide grants to agencies.
Local law enforcement agencies, however, are against the measure.
“I’m going to have to give it a hard, ‘No,’” Sheriff Cory Rink to the News & Eagle in a previous interview, adding that he’s not against marijuana being used in medical situations but is against recreational use.
Officials with Enid Police Department are also against it.
“Primarily because I think it would further enable the overuse of marijuana, which leads to different issues — particularly related to public safety and motor vehicle operations,” said Capt. Tim Jacobi.
“(Driving under the influence) being a big concern,” added Sgt. Matthew Hainley. “Even with medical marijuana, we saw an increase in the public perspective that, ‘It’s prescribed, so it’s OK for me to drive,’ without the realization that it’s an impairing drug.”
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt told CNHI Oklahoma he believes the ballot measure is a bad idea.
“No. 1, it’s illegal federally,” Stitt said. “There shouldn’t be a patchwork of states doing different things. We need to let the feds tell us if it’s legal or illegal. Secondly, we already have medical (marijuana) to meet the medical needs of Oklahomans that need this as a drug.”
He said Oklahomans voted for medical marijuana and watched as “the Legislature played catch-up in getting control of that industry.”
Both those in support and against are keeping an eye on voter turnout. In Garfield County, early voter turnout was low, with fewer than 1,000 voting Thursday and Friday ahead of the Tuesday special election.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
