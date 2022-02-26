Garfield County Election Board’s new secretary is encouraging all registered voters to verify their voting information using the state’s voting portal
Coulten Cue, who took office Jan. 27, said in a press release that “now is the time” for voters to ensure their registration information is current before the Board of Education General Election on April 5.
“We want everyone to have a positive experience at the polls,” he said.
The OK Voter Portal can be found at www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
Cue said voters who have moved from another county or changed their name will need to submit a new voter registration application, which is available at the election board office, 903 Failing, or online at www.oklahoma.gov/elections. Most other changes such as mailing address or party affiliation can be made online at www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
Changes must be made no later than 25 days before an election, according to the release. Changes submitted after the deadline will be processed immediately following the election.
March 11 is the last day to register to vote in the April 5 election, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is by 5 p.m. on March 21.
Applicants whose registration forms are accepted will received a new voter identification card in the mail, and those whose registration forms are rejected will be notified in writing, the release states.
Cue said voters who encounter an issue with their registration information on election day can cast a provisional ballot with a signed affidavit. Provisional ballots must be verified and counted before election results are certified.
Garfield County Election Board is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone with questions or for more information can contact the election board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@ elections.ok.gov.
