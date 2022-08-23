ENID, Okla. — A sales tax increase to expand and renovate the county jail failed Tuesday, with 62.61% of voters in opposition.
The proposition had called for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax for 20 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the “increasingly overcrowded” Garfield County Detention Facility and its facilities.
Voters in the Aug. 23 runoff primary election shot down the measure, with 3,980 voting against the proposition and 2,377, or 37.39%, voting in favor of it, for a total of 6,357 votes.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks first proposed the sales tax increase to Garfield County commissioners in February and has spent the past several months meeting with various stakeholders and community members in the county to present the plan.
In a statement following Tuesday’s results, Crooks said it is “unfortunate that the sales tax proposal failed.”
“The staff of the GCDF will continue to do their jobs as professionally and efficiently as possible,” he said in the statement. “I will continue to look for ways to improve our operations and hope that all agencies within the criminal justice system will do the same for their agencies. I will continue to pursue the expansion that is desperately needed, and I will introduce this proposal again in the near future. I will continue to explore ways to provide programs within the jail to reduce the high recidivism rate, but we are desperately limited in the resources and space to do so.”
GCDF has exceeded the operational capacity of 193 beds more than 10 years in a row and the design capacity of 232 beds for nine years out of the past 11. The number of inmates Aug. 12 was around 242.
The roughly $8.5 million expansion and renovation would have added 82 beds in minimum-security dormitory-style housing.
The current sales tax for the jail was approved by voters in 2002 to cover the cost of constructing the facility, which opened in 2005.
In 2018, a continuation of that sales tax was approved and will continue to 2033.
Crooks said in his statement that Garfield County and its “largest jurisdictions” need to sanction a study of the entire county criminal justice system.
“This should include all law enforcement agencies within the county, the courts, the district attorney’s office, clerk of courts, and every entity that impacts the inefficiency of our system,” he said.
“We are well aware of the bottlenecks of the system and the causes of the increasing jail population. The use of the jail as a mental health hospital, substance abuse treatment facility and homeless shelter has to stop. Ignoring the issues by simply removing them from public view is not a solution that can continue.”
Crooks also encouraged all taxpayers to become informed of the issues, saying in the statement that the Criminal Justice Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 216 W. Oxford, and that the public is welcome to attend to hear briefings of the jail operations and any significant events or issues the GCDF is facing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.