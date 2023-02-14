Voters in four Northwest Oklahoma school districts approved bond issues Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Garber Public Schools patrons approved two propositions.
Superintendent Dusty Torrey called it a vote supporting a variety of needs at their school.
“This was a good bond issue addressing many important issues at our school,” he said.
Proposition I is worth $6.095 million and would provide money for a new fieldhouse, band uniforms, track equipment, expansion of the school’s cafeteria, technology equipment districtwide, elementary school playground equipment, new roofs on some buildings and other projects.
The vote was 186-74, or 71.54%, in favor.
Proposition II provides $600,000 for new buses. The vote was 200-61, or 76.63%, in favor.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools patrons passed a $500,000 bond issue to buy new buses and a Suburban-type vehicle.
Superintendent Jim Patton said he was happy with the results and the support from voters.
The vote was 98-35, or 73.68%, for the proposition.
Fairview Public Schools patrons voted for two proposals totaling $2 million.
Superintendent Craig Church said many needed improvements will be made in the district.
Proposition I is worth $1.84 million and would fund Chamberlain Middle School renovations, synthetic turf for the football field and new band uniforms.
The vote was 280-179, or 61%, in favor.
Proposition II is worth $160,000 to replace the district’s 25-year-old activity bus.
The vote was 333-126, or 72.55% in favor
Waynoka Public Schools patrons approved a $7.865 million bond issue to fund a variety of needs.
Superintendent Scott Cline called it a win for his students.
“This was an opportunity to add some significant improvements to our facilities and the town without increasing taxes,” Cline said.
Plans for the bond issue include building a track with an artificial surface, an indoor batting facility, softball and track concessions, restrooms and storage. In addition, the oldest building on campus will be knocked down and a new science lab and technology classroom for the STEM program will be built.
The vote was 221-106, or 67.58%, in favor.
School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
