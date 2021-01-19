ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remains one of the most Republican areas in a state dominated by the GOP.
According to Oklahoma State Election Board’s annual voter registration statistics released Friday, 62.6% of registered voters — 20,201 out of 32,288 — in Garfield County were Republicans, compared to 21% — 6,783 total — Democrats.
Another 5,070, or 15.7%, of voters in the county are registered as independents, with 234, or 0.7%, registered as Libertarian.
Statewide, the number of registered voters in Oklahoma as of Friday was 2,272,252. The population estimate for the state is 3,956,971 as of July 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau, meaning around 57.4% of the population is registered to vote, OSEB said in a press release.
Last year’s total number from Jan. 15, 2020, was 2,090,107, an increase of 182,145.
OSEB Secretary Paul Ziriax said in the release the largest number of Oklahoma’s registered voters are Republican, at 50.1%. Democrats come as the second-largest party with 32.9%, followed by independents at 16.3% and Libertarians making up 0.7%.
Since Jan. 1, 86 more Garfield County residents have registered by Friday to be able to vote in elections set to be held Feb. 9 — this includes 36 Republicans, 15 Democrats, four Libertarians and 31 independents.
Friday was the deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Feb. 9 board of education primary election and special elections, which includes the race for state Senator District 22, the press release said. Of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, 49 have elections in February, including Garfield County.
OSEB Public Information Officer Misha Mohr said that prior to the November general election, on Oct. 31, a total of 2,259,107 Oklahomans were registered to vote.
Mohr said, according to voter history credit, 1,568,757 total votes were cast in the November election. This includes votes cast that weren’t able to be legally counted and doesn’t reflect the total number of legal votes counted.
According to OSEB’s website, 1,560,699 total legal votes were counted in the November election.
Garfield County’s elections include 10 school district races and three Enid City Commission races in Wards 3, 4 and 6, as well as the special recall election for Ward 3.
Party affiliation and address changes made within the same county can be made online using the OK Voter Portal, and new registration applications are available on the OSEB website, at local county election boards and most tag agencies, post offices and libraries, the release said.
For more information on voter registration or to view or compare voter registration statistics since 1960, visit www.oklahoma.gov/elections.
Staff Writer Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.