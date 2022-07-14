The last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23rd runoff primary is July 29, 2022, Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said.
Cue said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma,and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight July 29. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the Aug. 23 election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that also is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason the application was not approved. Cue said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board office.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Garfield County. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their address, may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. They also may be completed at your the election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The election board also can be reached at (580) 237-6016 or by email at GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.