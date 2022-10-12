The Nov. 8 general election in Oklahoma is less than a month away.
The deadline to register to vote in this upcoming election is Friday, Oct. 14. Voter registration forms can be filled out online, printed and turned into the election board office. Paper voter registration forms are also available at county election boards, tag agencies, the post office and the library.
The form can be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
Absentee ballots are available to all registered voters who request them by Monday, Oct. 24. Absentee ballots must be received by the county election board before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to be counted.
Early voting or in-person absentee voting will be available Nov. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-4 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.
General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To vote in person, voters must bring proof of identity, which can include an Oklahoma driver’s license or ID card, a passport, a military ID, a trial membership or the voter identification card issues by the county election board.
To vote absentee, voters must have their ballot notarized unless a voter qualifies for a special exemption on the election board website.
This year, most voters will see races at the state and county levels. Oklahomans aksi will vote for both the state’s U.S. Senate seats and all five Oklahoma members of the U.S. House.
Voters also will cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, labor commissioner, corporation commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
Judicial retention races also are on the ballot.
The News & Eagle will be providing live updates on the website and Facebook after polls close Nov. 8.
Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary, said his office always is looking for precinct workers.
“The process is fairly simple: They will need to contact the election board, and we will have them come in and fill out some paperwork and complete an online training video, and then they will be ready to work their first election,” he said. “We would be glad to have them and help them out.”
Garfield County Election board, 903 Failing Drive, can be reached at (580) 237-6016.
