GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The registration deadline in order to vote in the Garfield County Detention Facility special election next month is one week away.
According to a press release from Garfield County Election Board, the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the May 9, 2023, special election is April 14.
A resolution that will be on voters’ ballots for that special election calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility.
Coulten Cue, election board secretary, said in the release that individuals who are citizens of the United States, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration, though they must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the election board — or postmarked — no later than midnight on April 14, 2023,according to the release. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but not processed until after May 9. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that also is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline, the release states.
The applicant will be notified in writing when their application has been processed, and approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some applicants may receive a letter explaining why their application was not approved.
Cue said in the release that those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections there, according to the release.
If anybody has moved within Garfield County and needs to update their address, they may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elec tions/ovp, or by completing a voter registration application, which can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at https://okla homa.gov/elections.
Forms may be completed also at the election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The election board, located at 903 Failing, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anybody with questions can contact GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.