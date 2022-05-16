ENID, Okla. — The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is less than three weeks away.
Friday, June 3, 2022, will be the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the June 28 primary election, according to a press release from Garfield County Election Board.
People who are citizens of the United States, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 and a half years old are eligible to apply for voter registration, though they must be at least 18 years old to vote, the release states.
Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight June 3. Applications postmarked afterward will be accepted but not processed until after the June 28 election.
According to the release, applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed, the release states. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail, and some may receive a letter explaining the reason or reasons an application was not approved.
Coulten Cue, GCEB secretary, said in the release that anybody who does not receive a response within 30 days of submitting an application should contact the county election board immediately.
Applications must be approved by the election board secretary in order to vote, according to the release.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in the county. Changes, such as updating addresses, can be made by using the OK Voter Portal at www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Voter registration applications can also be completed on the OK Voter Portal.
According to the release, voter registration applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, www.oklahoma.gov/elections. A form also may be completed at the county election board, and most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anybody who has questions can contact the election board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
